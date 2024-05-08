Dog eats remains of Russian invader. VIDEO
Abandoned to their fate, starving pets are forced to eat the remains of the bodies of the Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade filmed a dog eating the corpse of an occupier.
