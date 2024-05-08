Captured occupier about loss of Russian manpower: "Only 10 people remained from company of 154 people". VIDEO
Valeriy Khromtsov is from the Moscow region. He was a machine gunner during the war in Ukraine. He said that he used to be in prison, and when he was released, he "felt like a homeless man." So the Russian signed the contract, hoping to make some money.
According to Censor.NET, as soon as the funds were transferred to the card, the occupier asked for permission from the command and fled. He invited a friend to crack a bottle together with him, and the friend rat him out, so the military unit came to him. Read more about this in the material below.
