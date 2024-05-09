105 kg of provisions and 8 hits per day: Soldiers of 37th Marine Brigade attack UAV company told about work of FPV at front. VIDEO

Drones on the front line can not only hit enemy targets but also save lives, including reconnaissance and humanitarian supplies.

UAV strike company soldiers Oleksandr (Zhulik), Andriy (Limbo), company commander Oleksandr (Easy), and Staff Sergeant Kyrylo (Photographer) told about the shells they use to destroy the occupiers, as well as about the humanitarian missions of drones at the front.

"In our work, we use submunitions from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). They hit not only our positions but also civilians. Some of them don't explode, our sappers take them out and disassemble them, and then we send these "gifts" back to the enemy," says Oleksandr (Easy).

What kind of shells are used by the military on FPV?

At the same time, Zhulik spoke about mortar shells that he and his unit used to destroy the occupiers.

"Fragmentation mines can be used for drops. We also adapt them for our work - 120 mm, 69 mm fragmentation mines, etc.," he explained.

The versatility of FPV drones.

According to the company commander, the cost of one drone is $450-500.

"But drones can not only hit enemy targets, they can also save lives," he added.

The photographer explained that drones can do reconnaissance and deliver humanitarian supplies.

For example, soldier Serhiy (Boka) delivered 105 kg of provisions using FPV in one day.

"He made 71 sorties. And there were also combat missions during which the Boca hit eight targets," says Zhulik.

