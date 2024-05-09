73rd Maritime Center of SOF "burns out" Russian occupiers from dugouts and destroys their equipment and ammunition with drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
The soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the SOF eliminate the Russian occupiers with "Wild Hornets" drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Fundraising for "Wild Hornets"
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 5169335106846666
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password