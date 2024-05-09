73rd Maritime Center of SOF "burns out" Russian occupiers from dugouts and destroys their equipment and ammunition with drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the SOF eliminate the Russian occupiers with "Wild Hornets" drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Fundraising for "Wild Hornets"

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb



PrivatBank: 5169335106846666



PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Soldiers of 14th SMB of "Haron" strike group destroy Russian invaders with "Wild hornets" drones. VIDEO