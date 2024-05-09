ENG
Border guards destroy 6 occupiers’ motorcycles with drones in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Six motorcycles of the Russian occupiers were destroyed by border guards of the "Revenge" brigade in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy vehicles were destroyed by both fpv drones and ammunition drops from a drone.

The corresponding video was published on the website of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

State Border Patrol (1071) drones (2324)
