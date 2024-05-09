Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine is destroyed on coast of Odesa region. VIDEO

Last night, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed another sea mine that washed up on the coast of Odesa region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

The discovered munition was defused by controlled detonation.

The Navy recalled that the ban on staying in unverified areas of the coast continues to be in force in the region.

