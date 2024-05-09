Border guards destroy equipment of occupiers’ communication point in Kupiansk direction with drone. VIDEO
The occupiers’ communication point was destroyed by attack drones of the "Revenge" brigade in the Kupiansk direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
A hit from an FPV drone destroyed the antenna equipment of an enemy communication point in Kharkiv region.
