Ukraine’s prosthetics system is not functioning well: most veterans with high amputations have to look for additional UAH 150-300 thousand - Korchynska. VIDEO

Over the past two years, the prosthetics system in Ukraine has not been functioning well. In particular, most veterans with severe amputations have to raise additional funds from 150-300 thousand hryvnias for high-quality prostheses. If a wounded person was initially fitted with a prosthesis a year ago, the Ministry of Social Policy deprived them of the right to receive a modern prosthesis with lightweight electronic joints. Amputated limbs change in size and people need a new stump socket, but this procedure is bureaucratically complicated.

This was reported on Facebook by a volunteer, former People's Deputy Oksana Korchynska, Censor.NET reports.

"I am sincerely happy for our comrade in arms Volodymyr Symanyshyn. We thank the Protez Foundation and their benefactors for the rapid recovery of the Armed Forces soldier!!!

It is a shame and painful that the prosthetics system in Ukraine has not been functioning well for the past two years. In the 9 months since his injury, Volodymyr has not been able to be fitted with even primary mechanical prostheses, and his defense team spends a lot of time on paperwork and queues to manufacturers. Volodymyr is a hero, because he did not despair, looked for alternative ways of prosthetics and helped other comrades with serious injuries...

Watch more: Ukrainians in Minneapolis meet Ukrainian Armed Forces veterans who came for prosthetics. VIDEO

But the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine is ashamed of itself, because it does not help, but only complicates the path of recovery of Ukraine's defenders. Most soldiers and veterans with severe amputations have to find additional funds from 150-300 thousand hryvnias for high-quality prostheses. If the wounded were initially fitted with a prosthesis a year ago, the Ministry deprived them of the right to receive a functional modern prosthesis with lightweight electronic joints, because they decided to let our heroes use heavy mechanical ones for three years, as if they were saving public money.

The process of paperwork has become more complicated, especially if the wounded need a new stump socket, because amputated limbs change size, it is the way the body works. But officials don't care, it's scary and shameful!

Read more: Last year, state provided 12 thousand people with prosthetic devices in Ukraine

We appeal for help to all conscious people's deputies of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President of Ukraine, to urgently change all criminal orders of the Ministry of Social Policy, and to their "lawyers", the tame NGO Protez Hub, to stop putting pressure on our seriously wounded and to engage in professional work to establish a normal prosthetics system in Ukraine! Our soldiers and civilian injured Ukrainians deserve it!!!" said Korchynska.