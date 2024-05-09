We are actively preparing next stage of rapprochement with EU for June - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is actively preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the EU for June 2024, including the approval of the negotiation framework and the actual start of accession negotiations.

"I held a meeting with the leaders of our Ukrainian Defence Forces: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, and Minister of Defence of Ukraine Umierov. We discussed how to speed up the supply of weapons from our partners and how to act now, with the available forces and means, with the available weapons, to achieve the results we need. We see what the occupier is preparing for. There will be a response.

And I thank all our soldiers and commanders, every unit that is effectively operating at the front and destroying the occupier. The Kraken DIU unit deserves special thanks for its fighting these days. Thank you, guys! And to everyone who gives Ukraine results. The result we need so much. Today, I appointed a new commander of the Special Operations Forces - Oleksandr Trepak. A worthy man, a strong warrior, a Hero of Ukraine.

We had a lot of international communication today. President of the European Council Charles Michel. I have also just spoken to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. We are actively preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June - we are waiting for the approval of the negotiation framework and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession. Our country and our people deserve this, and the EU needs this step - not just politically. It is the lifeblood of the European Union - to be a European project that leaves no one outside the EU. No one who truly professes European values. And I was also pleased to hear today the full support of our European friends for the Peace Summit - I am grateful to every leader who has already confirmed their participation in the Summit and is ready to help us effectively in attracting leaders," Zelenskyy said.

