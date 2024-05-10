Russian occupier, left face to face with Ukrainian drone, managed to beg for mercy by surrendering. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone pilot with the call sign Pepsi of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav" captured a Russian occupier.
The video was published on the BUTUSOV PLUS telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian occupier was left face to face with the Ukrainian drone and managed to beg for mercy by surrendering and thus replenishing the exchange fund. A fine job by a pilot with the call sign Pepsi of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav"," the video description reads.
