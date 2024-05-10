ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12701 visitors online
News Video War
20 572 20

Russian occupier, left face to face with Ukrainian drone, managed to beg for mercy by surrendering. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone pilot with the call sign Pepsi of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav" captured a Russian occupier.

The video was published on the BUTUSOV PLUS telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian occupier was left face to face with the Ukrainian drone and managed to beg for mercy by surrendering and thus replenishing the exchange fund. A fine job by a pilot with the call sign Pepsi of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav"," the video description reads.

Watch more: Occupier dies after explosion of ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Author: 

hostages (615) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (52)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 