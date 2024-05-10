The left bank of the Kherson region, the work of RUBpAK (Company of strike unmanned aerial system) of 123rd Separate Territorial Defense Battalion (STDB) during the adjustment of the 414th SBSUAS (Separate Battalion of Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems), "Magyars’ Birds".

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Biolab electric crucian carp insidiously took the life of a Russian hero," Z-propagandists will write.

