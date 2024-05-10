ENG
Powerful detonation of Russian tank after dropping grenade from drone into open hatch. VIDEO

The destruction of an enemy tank by dropping an M67 grenade from a drone led to the detonation of the ammunition, which set another abandoned enemy tank on fire.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The work of the crew of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit.

