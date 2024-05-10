Soldiers of 93rd SMB stop occupiers’ attempted assault in Avdiivka direction with drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" blasted the occupiers’ infantry and equipment with kamikaze drones and drone drops. The enemy attempted to conduct an assault in the Avdiivka direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Elimination of occupier by direct hit of kamikaze drone. VIDEO