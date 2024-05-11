ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12051 visitors online
News Video War
22 132 45

Occupiers on buggy go to storm Ukrainian positions and come under machine gun fire. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Ranger Airborne Brigade stopped a Russian buggy that was on its way to storm Ukrainian positions. The occupiers first came under machine gun fire and were later eliminated by drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Zelenskyy: We are adding forces to the Kharkiv direction, we are providing everything necessary to defend our positions. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2355) The 71st Jaeger Brigade (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 