Occupiers on buggy go to storm Ukrainian positions and come under machine gun fire. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Ranger Airborne Brigade stopped a Russian buggy that was on its way to storm Ukrainian positions. The occupiers first came under machine gun fire and were later eliminated by drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

