National Guard destroyed Russian BMD-4M in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian BMD-4M in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The enemy vehicle was destroyed using an FPV drone.

The video was posted on the NGU's Telegram channel. The footage shows how the affected ammunition detonated tens of metres away, Censor.NET reports.

