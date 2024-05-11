Servicemen of NGU Omega Special Forces destroy Russian Lancet UAV in Kharkiv direction. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv direction, special forces of the Omega Centre of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Lancet attack drone and one "loaf".

This was reported by the National Guard, Censor.NET reports.

"Also in the morning, FPV drone operators destroyed 1 "loaf" (UAZ SGR - ed.), 1 BREM (armoured repair and recovery vehicle - ed.) and 2 units of enemy vehicles," the statement said.

Separate assault groups are also working on enemy infantry.

As for the Russian power lines, the NGU added, in some areas, the Russians are trying to save their damaged equipment.







"But our fighters will destroy both the armoured vehicles and the "brems" who will try to pull them out," the National Guard stressed.

See more: In occupied Donetsk, bomb hit Paradise restaurant, where Russian occupiers were celebrating ’DPR Day’: At least 5 people killed. PHOTOS