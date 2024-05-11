ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12080 visitors online
News Video War
16 829 19

Occupiers try to evacuate damaged infantry fighting vehicles to ARV, but fail. VIDEO

The occupiers attempted to pull back the ARV damaged during yesterday’s battle in the Kharkiv direction.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy golf cart, motorbike and infantry fighting vehicle in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 