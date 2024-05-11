Occupiers try to evacuate damaged infantry fighting vehicles to ARV, but fail. VIDEO
The occupiers attempted to pull back the ARV damaged during yesterday’s battle in the Kharkiv direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
