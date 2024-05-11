Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy golf cart, motorbike and infantry fighting vehicle in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Signum unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut direction caught a group of Russian attack aircraft that went on a suicide attack on a motorcycle, a golf cart and an infantry fighting vehicle. The equipment was destroyed and the occupiers were eliminated by our soldiers.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password