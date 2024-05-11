ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy golf cart, motorbike and infantry fighting vehicle in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Signum unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut direction caught a group of Russian attack aircraft that went on a suicide attack on a motorcycle, a golf cart and an infantry fighting vehicle. The equipment was destroyed and the occupiers were eliminated by our soldiers.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

