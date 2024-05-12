Occupier "heroically" resisted Ukrainian drone, but was eliminated in toilet near Avdiivka. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the occupier, who was in a street toilet near Avdiivka.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
