Occupier plants grenade under his bulletproof vest and blows himself up near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The occupier planted a grenade under his body armour and blew himself up near Avdiivka. This was filmed by soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Occupant "heroically" resisted Ukrainian drone, but was eliminated in toilet near Avdiivka. VIDEO

