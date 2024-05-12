ENG
Russian neo-Nazi Milchakov calls for killing all Ukrainian prisoners of war. VIDEO

Alexei Milchakov, a Russian neo-Nazi from the Rusich military reconnaissance group fighting against Ukraine, gave an interview in which he openly called for the killing of all Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to Milchakov, his unit has been killing prisoners of war since 2014, and he explains this as a "manifestation of humanity".

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Milchakov is known to have fought on the side of the LPR militant group since 2014. In Ukraine, he faces life imprisonment for the murders of Ukrainian soldiers.

