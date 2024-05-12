Defensive battles continue in Kharkiv region, fierce fighting on large part of our border strip - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are engaged in defensive battles in the border area of Kharkiv region, holding back the Russian offensive.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"We pay special attention to the Kharkiv region. Defensive battles and fierce fighting continue on a large part of our border strip. There are villages that have actually turned from a 'grey zone' into a combat zone, and the occupier is trying to gain a foothold in some of them, or simply use them for further advancement. I want to thank our soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the occupier. Artillery, drones - all those who are involved, and they are involved accurately - I thank you. Our task is obvious: we need to inflict as many losses as possible on the occupier.

Other areas of combat operations are also receiving constant attention, and the Donetsk area is no less acute. In fact, the idea behind the attacks in Kharkiv region is to stretch our forces and undermine the moral and motivational basis of the Ukrainians' ability to defend themselves. The Pokrovske direction is the most difficult despite everything. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been 30 combat engagements in the Pokrovske sector. The Lyman, Vremivske, Kramatorsk and Kupiansk directions are also tough.

Our soldiers are responding to the occupier with dignity and are doing everything possible, often impossible, to restrain Russian attacks and respond - to respond to the occupier with fire," Zelenskyy said.

