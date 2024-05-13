Surviving occupier films effective attack by Ukrainian artillery near Kreminna: "Khokhly are not joking. Everything is f#cked. We are f#cking burned". VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery strikes at occupiers’ positions near Kreminna in Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, the result of the excellent work of Ukrainian soldiers was filmed by a surviving occupier.
Warning: Foul language!
