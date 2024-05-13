ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7980 visitors online
News Video War
19 505 28

Surviving occupier films effective attack by Ukrainian artillery near Kreminna: "Khokhly are not joking. Everything is f#cked. We are f#cking burned". VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery strikes at occupiers’ positions near Kreminna in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the result of the excellent work of Ukrainian soldiers was filmed by a surviving occupier.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Occupier burns to death in field after trying to shoot down drone with bottle of gasoline. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4985) artillery (240) Luhanska region (1307)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 