Occupier burns to death in field after trying to shoot down drone with bottle of gasoline. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian drone operator killed an occupier who tried to shoot down the UAV with a bottle of gasoline.
According to Censor.NET, according to the recording, the Russian hit the drone with petrol, as the explosion was quite powerful and the occupier's body began to burn.
