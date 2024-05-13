ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7980 visitors online
News Video War
14 127 36

Occupier burns to death in field after trying to shoot down drone with bottle of gasoline. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator killed an occupier who tried to shoot down the UAV with a bottle of gasoline.

According to Censor.NET, according to the recording, the Russian hit the drone with petrol, as the explosion was quite powerful and the occupier's body began to burn.

Watch more: 24th Brigade’s stormtroopers captured enemy positions and one occupier: "Your friends did not want to surrender. We had to blow them up". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4985) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 