24th Brigade’s stormtroopers captured enemy positions and one occupier: "Your friends did not want to surrender. We had to blow them up". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 24th King Danylo Brigade captured enemy positions in Donetsk Oblast and captured one occupier.
According to Censor.NET, fragments of the enemy's position and the moment of surrender were published on social media.
"Stormtroopers of the Hate Group unit of the 24th Lviv Brigade named after King Danylo Halytskyi are clearing enemy positions in the Donetsk region. First-person video of our fighter from a Go Pro camera," reads the commentary to the video.
