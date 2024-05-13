Our task is absolutely clear - to thwart Russia’s attempt to expand war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s main task at this stage of the confrontation is to thwart Russia’s attempt to expand the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Reports of the Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense on the situation in all areas where it is the hottest right now. Kharkiv region - our counterattack actions continue, the direction has been reinforced, in particular Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi is in charge of this area on the ground, and he is provided with the necessary munitions and forces. Now we are seeing more and more results - we are destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment. I am grateful to our soldiers who are strictly following orders, maintaining their positions, and doing everything to stabilize the situation.

At the same time, we understand how the enemy operates and see the plan to put our forces off. Of course, we do not leave the Donetsk areas without the necessary support and supplies, namely the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. We pay constant attention to the Kupiansk direction. We also record hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions - subversive groups and shelling. We are responding with fire as we should. Our task is absolutely clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. The fulfillment of this task depends literally on everyone who is now on the ground - from Chernihiv to Vovchansk, from Kharkiv to Donetsk.

There should be no safe place for the occupier on Ukrainian soil. And in our skies. Today we are grateful for the shooting down Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region. The guys from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Well done, guys!" - Zelenskyy said.

