Luxembourg confirms its participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Today, on 13 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden.

Zelenskyy said this on the social network Х, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, during the phone conversation, they discussed expectations from the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

‘I am pleased that Luxembourg has confirmed its participation, as well as its readiness to work with countries under Russian information influence. We also discussed the possibility of Luxembourg funding defence support for Ukraine. We are preparing to enshrine this in a bilateral security agreement,’ the Head of State noted.

Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson confirmed to Zelenskyy his participation in the Global Peace Summit.

Global Peace Summit

A number of countries have recently confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.