Wild Hornets thank Censor.NET and Butusov Plus communities for helping to raise funds for new FPV drones. VIDEO

"The Wild Hornets would like to thank the readers of Censor.NET and Butusov Plus for their help in raising funds for new FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers defending the Kharkiv direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

We are extremely grateful to thousands of people, but we need more drones. Please continue the fundraising, as 100 drones will be enough for one day for only one unit.

The first 40 drones will be sent to the Wild Division of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Urgent fundraising for FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv sector is announced. VIDEO