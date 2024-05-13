Urgent fundraising for FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv sector is announced. VIDEO

An urgent fundraising for FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers defending the Kharkiv sector has been announced.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region need our help, in particular with FPV drones "Wild Hornets".

Today, the "Wild Hornets" are sending 30 drones to the frontline and want to manufacture and send another 100 Wild Hornets by the end of the week. But we need your help - please donate 100-200 hryvnias or any other amount to equip these frames with electronics.

A lot depends on your donation now!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

