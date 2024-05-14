One man against four enemies: soldier of 5th Brigade of NGU single-handedly held back invaders’ assault. VIDEO of battle

A National Guard soldier single-handedly held off an assault on his position near Klishchiivka by four occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the guardsman eliminated two invaders and held out until his colleagues from a neighbouring position approached.

"War is about strength of spirit and the will to live: a soldier of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine held a position against 4 Russians in the area of Klishchiivka on his own. He eliminated two enemies on his own and held out until help arrived from a neighbouring position and killed two more. A real fighter!" reads the commentary to the video of the battle.

