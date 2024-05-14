Snipers of 1st Separate Tank Siverskyi Brigade destroyed seven occupiers. VIDEO

Snipers of the 1st Separate Tank Siverskyi Brigade eliminated seven occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the unit's website.

"Their work is visible by the result. They are invisible, silent, but deadly to the enemy. The enemy has no chance when the snipers of the 1st Separate Tank Brigade are working," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Russian army officer gives "motivating" instructions during offensive in Kharkiv region: "We have barrier troops here. Let them push forward, f#ck it. Otherwise, they will be hit on way out". AUDIO