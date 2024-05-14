Elimination of enemy SRG in area of Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
Russian volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion discovered an enemy subversive reconnaissance group and fired mortars at it, and friendly units with cluster munitions joined in to eliminate the occupiers.
The corresponding video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
