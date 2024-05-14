Ukrainian troops destroy 10 units of enemy vehicles at once. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 10 units of enemy vehicles at once with the assistance of attached units and comrades in arms from the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade.
As a result of accurate artillery shots and drone strikes, 5 tanks and 5 infantry fighting vehicles that tried to storm our positions were burned, Censor.NET reports.
