Drones attacked fuel depot in Rostov region, power substation of FSS military unit caught fire in Moscow region. VIDEO

On the morning of 15 May, powerful explosions occurred in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. In the town of Balashikha near Moscow, on the evening of 14 May, a fire broke out at an electrical substation of an FSS military unit and a military equipment manufacturing plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The drone attack was confirmed by the governor of Rostov Region, Vasily Golubev.

"This morning, two explosions occurred at a fuel depot in the Proletarsky district as a result of an attack by two UAVs, but no fuel ignition occurred. No one was injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the evening of 14 May, a fire broke out on the territory of an FSS military unit near Moscow. The incident was confirmed by the mayor of Balashikha, Sergei Yurov.

According to him, emergency services managed to extinguish the fire and restore electricity supply to the buildings. He did not report on the consequences of the fire.

According to Russian media, the fire broke out on the territory of the "Progress" plant, where military unit 35533, which is part of the FSS's Scientific and Technical Service, is located. It is noted that the centre is engaged in the development, testing and production of electronic media for various programmes for the Russian military complex and other companies.

