Drones attacked refinery in Volgograd region (RF), fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 12 May, unidentified drones attacked an oil refinery in the Volgograd region. The drone attack was also reported by the authorities of Lipetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

"A fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery after a drone crashed into its territory, there were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished," the statement said.

Attacks on Russian refineries

According to Western media reports, diesel prices in Russia have risen by 10% over the past week due to Ukrainian attacks on refineries.

In early May 2024, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Afipsky. A refinery is located there.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Austin said that attacks on Russian oil refineries could affect global energy markets and urged Ukraine to focus on military objectives.

At the same time, Ukraine's Ambassador Markarova said that Ukraine had not received any official messages from the US asking it to stop striking oil refineries in Russia with its weapons.

On 9 May, in Russia's Bashkortostan, drones attacked the Salavatnefteorgsintez oil refinery and two oil depots near the city of Anapa in Krasnodar Krai.

On the night of 10 May, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kaluga.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of the strike on the Russian oil depot in occupied Luhansk on 7 May. SATELLITE PHOTOS