Occupiers hit high-rise building in Kherson: there were no casualties. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked a multi-story building in the Korabelny district of the city.

The shelling damaged the roof of an apartment building. No people were injured.

Read: Rashists attack residential neighborhood in Malodanylivka community of Kharkiv region: 3 people wounded