ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7875 visitors online
News Video War
2 177 1

Occupiers hit high-rise building in Kherson: there were no casualties. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked a multi-story building in the Korabelny district of the city.

The shelling damaged the roof of an apartment building. No people were injured.

Read: Rashists attack residential neighborhood in Malodanylivka community of Kharkiv region: 3 people wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Kherson (1127)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 