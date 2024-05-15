Occupiers hit high-rise building in Kherson: there were no casualties. VIDEO
In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked a multi-story building in the Korabelny district of the city.
The shelling damaged the roof of an apartment building. No people were injured.
