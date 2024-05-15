Border guards destroyed two tanks of occupiers, from which shelling of outskirts of Vovchansk was carried out. VIDEO

The occupiers fired on the outskirts of Vovchansk using two tanks. The pilots of reconnaissance UAVs pursued the enemy vehicles and at the first opportunity, the border guards struck back.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the successful attack was published on the SBGS Telegram channel.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv: 6 injured, territory of car service burned. PHOTOS