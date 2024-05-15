Border guards destroyed two tanks of occupiers, from which shelling of outskirts of Vovchansk was carried out. VIDEO
The occupiers fired on the outskirts of Vovchansk using two tanks. The pilots of reconnaissance UAVs pursued the enemy vehicles and at the first opportunity, the border guards struck back.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the successful attack was published on the SBGS Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password