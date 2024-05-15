Border guards destroyed Russian radar "Zoopark-1" in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance men of the Pomsta unit discovered a camouflaged enemy artillery reconnaissance and counter-battery complex Zoo-1 and destroyed it.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

During aerial reconnaissance, the Phoenix unit discovered an armoured combat vehicle of the occupiers, which the enemy had well camouflaged. After analysing the discovery in more detail, the defenders realised that it was a Zoo-1 artillery reconnaissance and counter-battery system.

"The fighters entrusted the Vampire bomber with the mission to deliver the gifts to the inhabitants of the 'zoo'. And it coped with it perfectly," the statement reads.

