During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize situation in Kharkiv region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The defence forces have partially stabilised the situation in the combat zone in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, throughout the day, we have been hearing reports from our military and the Ministry of Defence. We pay constant attention to the frontline, to all areas of combat operations. Kharkiv region - the areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk - our defensive actions continue. During this day, our Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine - all units involved - managed to partially stabilise the situation. The occupier, who has entered the Kharkiv region, is being destroyed by all means. Artillery, drones, and our infantry are working quite accurately. I am grateful to each and every one of you who are on the frontline.

We also pay attention to all other areas. Especially in theDonetsk region - the Pokrovsk direction, as well as the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv region. We can clearly see how the occupier is trying to draw our forces away and make our combat work less concentrated. We are responding to this in exactly the right way - in each direction, we must have something to answer the enemy.

Our Ukrainian result, our strength depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer who is directly on the positions, in battle, at the front: the full implementation of combat missions in the current conditions should disrupt Russian offensive plans," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Our soldiers are killing occupier who is trying to advance: everything is quite tense - Zelenskyy. VIDEO