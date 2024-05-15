National Guardsmen eliminated 20 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian attack aircraft in the Kharkiv region, consisting of 20 soldiers. According to the National Guard, the group of Russian attack aircraft was eliminated by soldiers of the 2nd separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Guard on its Telegram channel.

"Using FPV and bomber drones, a group of 20 attackers was eliminated within an hour," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists shelled Stepnohirsk, 3 people were wounded. PHOTO