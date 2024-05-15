ENG
Ruscists shelled Stepnohirsk, 3 people were wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 15 May, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three civilians were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Stepnohirsk.

"The Russians shelled the village with aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, civilians were wounded - a woman and two men. There is destruction," he said.

Наслідки обстрілу Степногірська
Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Mykolaiv on 15 May. Also, in the morning of 15 May, Russian occupation forces attacked a high-rise building in Kherson. In addition, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops were striking at Kherson.

