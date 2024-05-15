Ruscists shelled Stepnohirsk, 3 people were wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 15 May, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three civilians were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Stepnohirsk.

"The Russians shelled the village with aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, civilians were wounded - a woman and two men. There is destruction," he said.





