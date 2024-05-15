Soldiers of 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade eliminate 6 occupiers on outskirts of Novokarlivka. VIDEO
On the outskirts of Novokarlivka in Zaporizhzhia, soldiers of the 98th Battalion of the 108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade detected the movement of an enemy group and inflicted a fire damage on it.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
