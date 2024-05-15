ENG
Defense forces assaulted house with occupiers and captured group of invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops, with the support of drones, assault a house with occupiers inside and capture them in the Hlyboke area, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

