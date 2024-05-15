Russian invader puts grenade under his body armor. VIDEO 18+
The Russian occupier was going to ride an ATV, but Ukrainian soldiers prevented him from doing so. As a result, the invader decided to commit suicide by placing a grenade under his body armour.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password