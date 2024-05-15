ENG
Russian invader puts grenade under his body armor. VIDEO 18+

The Russian occupier was going to ride an ATV, but Ukrainian soldiers prevented him from doing so. As a result, the invader decided to commit suicide by placing a grenade under his body armour.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

