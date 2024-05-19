The occupiers are looting the houses of Ukrainians in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian invaders are looting the homes of Ukrainians who were forced to evacuate due to incessant shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password