The occupiers are looting the houses of Ukrainians in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian invaders are looting the homes of Ukrainians who were forced to evacuate due to incessant shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

Russian Army (8962) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
