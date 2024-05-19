Zelenskyy and first lady honored memory of victims of political repression in Bykivna. VIDEO

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska visited the Bykivnia Graves National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

According to Censor.NET, the president wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Today we honour the memory of millions of people who were killed by the totalitarian system. Humiliated, repressed, tortured. Deprived of their true destiny. Talents that were taken away from our people. Broken lives that could have done so much more for future generations...



Today, in the Bykivnia Forest, we remember all the victims of Soviet political repression. And we remind them of how important it is to survive in our battle now. To stand up to the modern Russian system, which is a descendant of that totalitarianism.



Eternal memory to all the victims of Soviet repression! And our respect and gratitude to all those who defend life," the President stressed.

It is worth reminding that between 1937 and 1941, the Bykivnia Forest near Kyiv was the place where those who were shot by the NKVD in Kyiv prisons were secretly buried. It is the largest burial place in Ukraine for victims of mass political repression.