We are burden on budget, how can we take such "gratitude?" - veteran Madzharov, who lives in dormitory after being wounded, addressed authorities. VIDEO

Veteran Andrii Madzharov, who got discharged from the Armed Forces after being wounded, cannot be granted the status of a war veteran.

According to the veteran, he currently has no home, as his house is currently under occupation.

"Here is a veteran's home. It's a dormitory. And it wasn't even offered by the state, my friends helped me find some free housing for me so that I could live somewhere. I am not granted the status of a disabled soldier, because my arms and legs are still there. Numerous contusions are not taken into account. So I have no income yet," he said.

Madzharov also said that people like him have been discharged from military service and declared unfit for duty.

"But we were not granted the status of a war veteran because they wanted money. They are not interested in the fact that you have raised a child, no home, no relatives. Treatment at the first stages is normal, there is no rehabilitation, because there is no time because I have been running around with these papers for six months to get the status of a war veteran, to get a pension. They left me to my fate... I am discharged from the service because of my injury. They don't give us the status of disabled because we are a burden on the budget. We are. Not those bastards who bought disability groups for 3-5 thousand dollars to leave the state. We are the ones who voluntarily went, got wounded, and then they discharged us because they no longer need wounded people because we cannot perform our functions," he added.

"Please advise me, as a person who has spent more than 10 years of my life creating Independent, Sovereign, Modern, Civilised State of Ukraine, to people like me, to the society that also gives the last and most precious thing to create comfortable living conditions and prosperity for our future generations, how to perceive such "GRATITUDE", - the veteran summed up in his post, addressing the Office of the President, the Ministry of Justice and the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

