Border guards destroyed enemy’s camouflaged position and mortar in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

State Border Guard Service troops discover and destroy a camouflaged enemy position and mortar launcher in the Zaporizhzhia direction

According to Censor.NET, footage of the work of Ukrainian defenders was published by the State Border Guard Service.

Read more: Coming months in Ukraine will be decisive, - Austin

