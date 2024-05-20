Coming months in Ukraine will be decisive, - Austin

The coming months will be decisive for Ukraine, but Western countries will continue to act decisively, helping our country fight for its freedom.

This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Ukraine's survival and success are critical to Ukrainian security, European security, global security and American security," he said.

The head of the Pentagon clarified that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wins, then tyrants will come to the conclusion that they can also try to invade and conquer their sovereign neighbors.

Austin added that it would leave Europe under "Putin's shadow" and make the world more violent and chaotic. Therefore, Ukraine's struggle for freedom and security is important for all Western countries.

The head of the Pentagon added that he is determined to provide Ukraine with everything it needs for success.

Read more: More than 1,900 soldiers from "Azovstal" are still in Russian captivity

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on May 20, the Contact Group for Defense Assistance to Ukraine will hold its 22nd meeting, which will take place in virtual mode.

What decisions were made at the 21st meeting of "Ramstein"?

We will remind you that at the last meeting of "Ramstein" Zelenskyy announced vital priorities for the success of Ukraine.

In late April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the allocation of an additional $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which became the second aid package from the US in a few days. On April 24, after President Joe Biden signed the law on aid to Ukraine, the US Department of Defense announced a $1 billion aid package to Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

On May 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion as a contribution to the newly created fund, the purpose of which will be the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and the financing of weapons purchases.