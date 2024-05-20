National Guard fighters attacked 8 enemy dugouts with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used FPV drones to attack 8 enemy dugouts.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was published on the Escadron Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password