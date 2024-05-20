ENG
National Guard fighters attacked 8 enemy dugouts with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used FPV drones to attack 8 enemy dugouts.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was published on the Escadron Telegram channel.

